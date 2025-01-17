Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Philippine Sea departs Naval Station Norfolk

    USS Philippine Sea departs Naval Station Norfolk

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Evan Thompson  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (January 20, 2025) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), departs from Naval Station Norfolk, January 20th, 2024. Philippine Sea will deploy to the U.S. Southern Command Area of Responsibility (USSOUTHCOM AOR) to support maritime operations with partners in the region, conduct Theater Security Cooperation (TSC) port visits, and support Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-South) to deter illicit activity along Caribbean and Central American shipping routes. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Evan Thompson/Released)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) departs Naval Station Norfolk

