Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force–District of Columbia Assists with Crowd Management at Capital One Arena [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Task Force–District of Columbia Assists with Crowd Management at Capital One Arena

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. Adam Smith 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia (JTF-DC) staff a street crossing checkpoint during a political demonstration in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Duran Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 09:55
    Photo ID: 8835978
    VIRIN: 250119-A-RT845-6281
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia Assists with Crowd Management at Capital One Arena [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Adam Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Carolina Army National Guard Provides Security for Political Demonstration as Part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia
    Joint Task Force–District of Columbia Assists with Crowd Management at Capital One Arena
    South Carolina Army National Guard Provides Security for Political Demonstration as Part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia
    South Carolina Army National Guard Provides Security for Political Demonstration as Part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    60th Presidential Inauguration
    NGPI60
    ReadyToServe
    GuardForTheNation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download