    Pennsylvania National Guard Airman Supports 60th Presidential Inauguration

    Pennsylvania National Guard Airman Supports 60th Presidential Inauguration

    DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Airman 1st Class Samuel Mayhoff, from the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, interacts with pedestrians at his assigned intersection near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 09:24
    Photo ID: 8835976
    VIRIN: 250120-F-EZ983-1004
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard Airman Supports 60th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    NGPI60
    ReadyToServe
    GuardForTheNation

