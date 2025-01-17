Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jason Dunham's Deployment

    Jason Dunham's Deployment

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marieliza Rosales 

    USS Harry S Truman

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 15, 2025) U.S. Sailors, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), receive supplies during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    USS Harry S Truman
    USS Jason Dunham

