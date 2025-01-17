Jason Dunham's Deployment

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 15, 2025) U.S. Sailors, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), prepare to receive supplies during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
