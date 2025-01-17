Coast Guard conducts operations in support of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew member with the Coast Guard 2025 Presidential Inauguration Incident Management Team prepares to get underway in Washington, January 19, 2025. Over 300 Coast Guard service members participated in the security operation. (U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)