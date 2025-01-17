Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard conducts operations in support of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard conducts operations in support of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew member with the Coast Guard 2025 Presidential Inauguration Incident Management Team prepares to get underway in Washington, January 19, 2025. Over 300 Coast Guard service members participated in the security operation. (U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 20:14
    Photo ID: 8835639
    VIRIN: 250119-G-N0310-1015
    Resolution: 4270x2847
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration
    Capital
    Coast Guard
    Washington D.C.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download