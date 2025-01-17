The Chief of National Guard Bureau Coins Oklahoma National Guardsman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Burkett, director of domestic operations and force development, National Guard Bureau, and Staff Sgt. Jordyn Scott, a motor transport operator assigned to 1245th Transportation Company, 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, pose for a photo after she was coined by U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, for her extraordinary duty with Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tyler Brahic)