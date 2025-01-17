Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Chief of National Guard Bureau Coins Oklahoma National Guardsman [Image 1 of 2]

    The Chief of National Guard Bureau Coins Oklahoma National Guardsman

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Brahic 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Burkett, director of domestic operations and force development, National Guard Bureau, and Staff Sgt. Jordyn Scott, a motor transport operator assigned to 1245th Transportation Company, 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, pose for a photo after she was coined by U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, for her extraordinary duty with Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tyler Brahic)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 20:43
    Photo ID: 8835633
    VIRIN: 250119-A-YN655-6166
    Resolution: 5566x4174
    Size: 18 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Chief of National Guard Bureau Coins Oklahoma National Guardsman [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Tyler Brahic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    NGPI60
    OKPI60

