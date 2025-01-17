Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congresswoman Nancy Mace Visits South Carolina National Guardsmen Supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Duran Jones 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Congresswoman Nancy Mace speaks to soldiers assigned to the 1-118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, as they begin their mission in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SGT. Duran Jones)

