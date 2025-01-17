Oklahoma Guardsmen Provide Security for Political Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Levi Teel, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 3120th Engineer Company, 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma National Guard, directs civilian traffic while assisting law enforcement during a political demonstration in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tyler Brahic)