Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oklahoma Guardsmen Provide Security for Political Demonstration [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oklahoma Guardsmen Provide Security for Political Demonstration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Brahic 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Spc. Levi Teel, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 3120th Engineer Company, 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma National Guard, directs civilian traffic while assisting law enforcement during a political demonstration in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tyler Brahic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 20:52
    Photo ID: 8835519
    VIRIN: 250119-A-YN655-6327
    Resolution: 6682x4455
    Size: 20.91 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Guardsmen Provide Security for Political Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tyler Brahic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oklahoma Guard Members Assist Local Law Enforcement, Check Credentials Ahead of 60th Presidential Inauguration
    Oklahoma Guardsmen Provide Security for Political Demonstration
    Oklahoma Guardsmen Provide Security for Political Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    NGPI60
    OKPI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download