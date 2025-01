Army National Guard Capt. meets with Gaylord News

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army National Guard Capt. Jasmine Mathews, Maryland Army National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) meets with Kevin Eagleson (right), and Michael Buchanan, Gaylord News, Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)