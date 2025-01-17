Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Blanchard, D.C. National Guard Adjutant General, Shares Meal with Service Members Ahead of Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brig. Gen. Blanchard, D.C. National Guard Adjutant General, Shares Meal with Service Members Ahead of Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Brig. Gen. Leland L. Blanchard II (right), adjutant general of the District of Columbia National Guard, speaks with service members assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jamie Zenker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 16:18
    Photo ID: 8835411
    VIRIN: 250119-Z-AM608-1011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Blanchard, D.C. National Guard Adjutant General, Shares Meal with Service Members Ahead of Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of National Guard Bureau Meets with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of National Guard Bureau Meets with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of National Guard Bureau Meets with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of National Guard Bureau Meets with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of National Guard Bureau Meets with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of National Guard Bureau Shares Meal with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of National Guard Bureau Shares Meal with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of National Guard Bureau Shares Meal with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration
    Brig. Gen. Blanchard, D.C. National Guard Adjutant General, Shares Meal with Service Members Ahead of Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of National Guard Bureau Shares Meal with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Army National
    NGPI60
    Inauguration2025
    60thInauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download