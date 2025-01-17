Palisades, CA (January 18, 2025) - Cal Fire, California Task Force 3 and Ejercito Mexicano Rescate respond to the Palisades wildfire in California.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8835397
|VIRIN:
|250118-O-AH964-7405
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Cal Fire, California Task Force 3 and Ejercito Mexicano Rescate respond to the Palisades wildfire in California. [Image 12 of 12], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.