Date Taken: 01.17.2025 Date Posted: 01.19.2025 14:57 Photo ID: 8835397 VIRIN: 250118-O-AH964-7405 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 2.8 MB Location: PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cal Fire, California Task Force 3 and Ejercito Mexicano Rescate respond to the Palisades wildfire in California. [Image 12 of 12], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.