U.S. Customs and Border Protection Marine Interdiction agents prepare to launch their vessel on the Potomac River to provide security operations support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 18, 2025. CBP Photo by Jerry Glaser
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8835343
|VIRIN:
|250118-H-AT513-1110
|Resolution:
|8087x5391
|Size:
|22.77 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations provides security in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by Jaime Rodriguez Sr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.