    CBP Air and Marine Operations provides security in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 10]

    CBP Air and Marine Operations provides security in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr  

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Marine Interdiction agents provide security in support along with their federal and state maritime partners on the Potomac River during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 18, 2025. CBP Photo by Jerry Glaser

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 13:44
    Photo ID: 8835338
    VIRIN: 250118-H-AT513-1105
    Resolution: 8872x5915
    Size: 23.07 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations provides security in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by Jaime Rodriguez Sr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington D.C.
    Air and Marine Operations
    Cbpinauguration
    Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration

