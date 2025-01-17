SECDEF Arrival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gary Woo, 437th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, at Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2025.This visit continues JB Charleston’s long-standing tradition of supporting our nation's highest offices with unwavering comment and excellence.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)