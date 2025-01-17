Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Arrival [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SECDEF Arrival

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gary Woo, 437th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, at Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2025.This visit continues JB Charleston’s long-standing tradition of supporting our nation's highest offices with unwavering comment and excellence.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 13:01
    Photo ID: 8835333
    VIRIN: 250119-F-DF736-2031
    Resolution: 7470x5089
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Arrival [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Arrival
    SECDEF Arrival
    SECDEF Arrival
    SECDEF Arrival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AirField
    Charleston
    SECDEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download