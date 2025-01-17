SECDEF Arrival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shakes hands U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Joel Brandt, Naval Support Activity Charleston, at Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2025. This visit continues JB Charleston’s long-standing tradition of supporting our nation's highest offices with unwavering comment and excellence.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)