SECDEF Arrival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets U.S. Navy Capt. G. Reed Koepp II, Joint Base Charleston deputy commander and Naval Support Activity commander, at Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2025. This visit continues JB Charleston’s long-standing tradition of supporting our nation's highest offices with unwavering comment and excellence.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)