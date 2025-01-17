Date Taken: 01.16.2025 Date Posted: 01.19.2025 13:15 Photo ID: 8835329 VIRIN: 250116-H-D0456-1018 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 1.91 MB Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CBP Emergency Operations Center [Image 9 of 9], by Jaime Rodriguez Sr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.