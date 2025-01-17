U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Emergency Operations Center prepare to support the 2025 Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 16, 2025. Photo by Anthony Guas
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 13:15
|Photo ID:
|8835329
|VIRIN:
|250116-H-D0456-1018
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Emergency Operations Center [Image 9 of 9], by Jaime Rodriguez Sr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.