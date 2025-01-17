Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippines, U.S. Partner in Maritime Cooperative Activity in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    250117-N-FS097-1551 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) - The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) sails in formation with, left to right, the Philippine Navy Gregorio del Pilar-class offshore patrol vessel BRP Andrés Bonifacio (PS 17), the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), the U.S. Navy Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), during a Maritime Cooperative Activity while transiting the South China Sea, Jan. 17, 2025. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 02:57
    Photo ID: 8835210
    VIRIN: 250117-N-FS097-1551
    Resolution: 4574x2793
    Size: 759.33 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Philippines, U.S. Partner in Maritime Cooperative Activity in South China Sea, by PO3 Nathan Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea
    USS Carl Vinson
    Philippines
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

