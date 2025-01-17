USS Preble (DDG 88) Structural Damage Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250118-N-KW492-1102 (Jan. 18, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA

Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Logan Choate, from Jacksonville, Florida, adjusts the length of metal shoring for stability during a structural damage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)