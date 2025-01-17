Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Structural Damage Drill [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Structural Damage Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250118-N-KW492-1110 (Jan. 18, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Damage Controlman Fireman Robert Applebee, from Visalia, California and Damage Controlman Fireman Syniah Carthen, from St. Louis, Missouri secure metal shoring and wooden wedges for stability during a structural damage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 02:23
    Photo ID: 8835193
    VIRIN: 250118-N-KW492-1110
    Resolution: 5547x3887
    Size: 839.96 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: VISALIA, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) Structural Damage Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Damage Controlman
    USS Preble (DDG 88)

