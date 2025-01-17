USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250117-N-KW492-1230 (Jan. 17, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA

Lt. Jack Baker, from Mahopac, New York, oversees flight deck operations as the helicopter control officer in the helicopter control tower of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 17. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)