    USS Preble (DDG 88) VBSS Drill [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) VBSS Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250117-N-KW492-1154 (Jan. 17, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Mark Bramlett, from Lafayette, Louisiana, clears the ship's bridge during a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 17. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, US
