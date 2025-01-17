USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops

250117-N-KW492-1042 (Jan. 17, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA
Lt. Jamie Davidson, from Little Falls, New Jersey, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, clears the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 17. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
