    Soldiers Secure Key Perimeter Prior to The 60th Presidential Inauguration.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st. Liuetenant Grace Moore, a soldier assigned to the 143rd Military Police Company, patrolled the east building of the National Art Galary during a crowd control mission in support of the 60th Presidential Inagauration in Washington, D.C., on January 18, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Emmanuel Gibson)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 21:45
    Photo ID: 8835109
    VIRIN: 250118-Z-KD507-1174
    Resolution: 5642x3761
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
