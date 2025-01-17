Wasp Conducts Boiler Light Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK (Jan. 18, 2025) Machinist's Mate Third Class Earl Quijana turns a valve as part of boiler light off in the aft main machinery room of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Jan. 18, 2025. Wasp is homeported at Naval Station, Norfolk, following a seven month deployment to the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Mckensey Cobb)