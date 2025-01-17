Wasp Conducts Boiler Light Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK (Jan. 18, 2025) Machinist's Mate Second Class Preston Ferguson shakes the torch in preparation for boiler light off in the aft main machinery room of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Jan. 18, 2025. Wasp is homeported at Naval Station, Norfolk, following a seven month deployment to the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Mckensey Cobb)