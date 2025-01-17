Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wasp Conducts Boiler Light Off [Image 4 of 5]

    Wasp Conducts Boiler Light Off

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Mckensey Cobb 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    NORFOLK (Jan. 18, 2025) Machinist's Mate Second Class Preston Ferguson shakes the torch in preparation for boiler light off in the aft main machinery room of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Jan. 18, 2025. Wasp is homeported at Naval Station, Norfolk, following a seven month deployment to the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Mckensey Cobb)

    TAGS

    engineers
    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    main machinery room
    boiler light off

