Wasp Conducts Boiler Light Off

NORFOLK (Jan. 18, 2025) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) conduct debrief following successful boiler light off in aft main machinery room, Jan. 18, 2025. Wasp is homeported at Naval Station, Norfolk, following a seven month deployment to the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Mckensey Cobb)