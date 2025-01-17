Promotion of Brig. Gen. Kevin O'Brien

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family, friends, and fellow service members gather for the promotion of the Minnesota National Guard’s Army Brig. Gen. Kevin O’Brien during an event at the Veterans’ Service Building in Saint Paul on January 18, 2025. O’Brien currently serves as the Minnesota National Guard’s assistant adjutant general - Army. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)