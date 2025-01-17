JPMRC Medevac Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Ulises Rodriguez (left), and Spc. Brandon Martinez Segura, both assigned to Charlie Company, 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, watch a Blackhawk take off with a simulated casualty during a medical evacuation rehearsal ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, at Donnelly Training Area, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. The Large Scale Combat Operations scenario used in JPMRC 25-02 helps 11th Airborne Division Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome both environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)