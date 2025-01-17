Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPMRC Medevac Rehearsal [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JPMRC Medevac Rehearsal

    DELTA JUNCTION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. makenna tilton 

    11th Airborne Division

    Sgt. Ulises Rodriguez (left), and Spc. Brandon Martinez Segura, both assigned to Charlie Company, 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, watch a Blackhawk take off with a simulated casualty during a medical evacuation rehearsal ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, at Donnelly Training Area, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. The Large Scale Combat Operations scenario used in JPMRC 25-02 helps 11th Airborne Division Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome both environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 18:22
    Photo ID: 8834944
    VIRIN: 250118-A-SD443-1880
    Resolution: 5076x3365
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC Medevac Rehearsal [Image 2 of 2], by PFC makenna tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JPMRC 25-02 Medevac Rehearsal
    JPMRC Medevac Rehearsal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    Alaska
    Arctic
    blackhawk
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download