    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team registers survivors at a free legal services event at First AME Church Pasadena [Image 1 of 5]

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Pasadena, CA (January 18, 2025) - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team registers survivors at First AME Church Pasadena during a free legal service event

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team registers survivors at a free legal services event at First AME Church Pasadena [Image 5 of 5], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team registers survivors at a free legal services event at First AME Church Pasadena
    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams register survivors at a free legal services event at First AME Church Pasadena
    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams register survivors at a free legal services event at First AME Church Pasadena
    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams register survivors at a free legal services event at First AME Church Pasadena
    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams register survivors at a free legal services event at First AME Church Pasadena

    TAGS

    LAWildfires25

