Date Taken: 01.18.2025 Date Posted: 01.18.2025 16:20 Photo ID: 8834906 VIRIN: 250118-O-AB413-6997 Resolution: 800x533 Size: 73.96 KB Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team registers survivors at a free legal services event at First AME Church Pasadena [Image 5 of 5], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.