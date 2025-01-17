Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virgin Islands National Guard Soldiers Receive Radio Etiquette Training Ahead of Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 3]

    Virgin Islands National Guard Soldiers Receive Radio Etiquette Training Ahead of Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leona Hendrickson 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Army 2nd Lt. Latoya John, 104th Troop Command HHD, Virgin Islands National Guard gives a radio etiquette class in preparation for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 17, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support PI60, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Leona Hendrickson)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 15:35
    Photo ID: 8834872
    VIRIN: 250117-Z-OD934-1028
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    VING
    VirginIslandsNationalGuard
    NGPI60
    Inauguration2025

