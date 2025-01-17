Virgin Islands National Guard Soldiers Receive Radio Etiquette Training Ahead of Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army 2nd Lt. Latoya John, 104th Troop Command HHD, Virgin Islands National Guard gives a radio etiquette class in preparation for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 17, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support PI60, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Leona Hendrickson)