Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connecticut National Guard Soldier Prepares to Deliver Needed Supplies for Upcoming Presidential Inauguration Support

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Connecticut National Guard Soldier Prepares to Deliver Needed Supplies for Upcoming Presidential Inauguration Support

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Army Staff Sgt. Isaac Williams, a member of the 1048th Transportation Company, Connecticut National Guard, cleans a vehicle's mirror in preparation for delivering supplies in support of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Emmanuel Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 13:03
    Photo ID: 8834847
    VIRIN: 250116-Z-KD507-1096
    Resolution: 5325x3550
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut National Guard Soldier Prepares to Deliver Needed Supplies for Upcoming Presidential Inauguration Support, by PFC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGPI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download