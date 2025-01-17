Senior Enlisted Advisor Raines and spouse, Karen, pose for photo while visiting D.C. Family Readiness Center Staff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Kristi Walters, Chief, Military Family Readiness, Training and Certification Branch, National Guard Bureau; Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Smith, Senior Enlisted Leader for District of Columbia National Guard; Renee Bangura, State Family Program Director; Nicolette Stout, Soldier and Family Readiness Specialist; Senior Enlisted Advisor John T. Raines III, SEA to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau; Sylvia Lynch, Child and Youth Program Coordinator, and Karen Raines pose for a group photo during a visit to the Family Readiness Support team, who are supporting National Guard service members for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration, D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl)