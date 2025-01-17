USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

250118-N-CT713-1345 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) - Sailors practice self-defense during Security Reaction Force Basic training on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 18, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is under-way conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)
