Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 6 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250118-N-FC892-1126 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) respond to a simulated casualty during a damage control drill in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 01:57
    Photo ID: 8834769
    VIRIN: 250118-N-FC892-1126
    Resolution: 3567x2378
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    Damage Control
    Firefighting
    USS America (LHA6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download