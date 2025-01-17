Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250118-N-FC892-1111 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) Retail Specialist 1st Class Gage Thatcher, right, from Fredrick, Maryland assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), instructs Sailors, also assigned to America, on pipe patching procedures during a damage control drill in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)