Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250118-N-FC892-1060 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Dakyara Franco, right, from Cartagena, Columbia assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), assists Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Timothy Olmsted, left, from St. Louis, in donning firefighting gear in the hangar bay during a damage control drill in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)