Yorktown, Va. (June 1998) A digitized photo which shows members of the Fire Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conducting firefighting training.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.1998
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2025 00:40
|Photo ID:
|8834755
|VIRIN:
|980601-N-TG517-2174
|Resolution:
|3214x2160
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|NAVAL WEAPONS STATION YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown: 1998 Photo Archive - Fire Department [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.