Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 flies near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 17, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)