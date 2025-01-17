Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 flies near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 17, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 23:21
    Photo ID: 8834742
    VIRIN: 250117-N-XK462-1011
    Resolution: 5405x3603
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download