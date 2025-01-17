Civil Support Team Mask Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint-service members of the 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, Alaska National Guard, based out of Anchorage, Alaska, preform mask inspection procedures in a training environment, Aug. 14, 2024. CSTs provide specialized equipment, knowledge, and experience as well as rapid response capabilities in support of first responders and other government agencies. (Department of Defense photo courtesy of Technical Sgt. Conrad Slocum)