Advocating for all who serve

Veteran and LGBTQ+ advocate, Alleria Stanley, spoke during the Defense Logistics Agency Energy’s first Pride Month event at DLA Headquarters, June 18, 2024. As a transgender woman, mother of five children and a retired Army veteran, she took the audience on a journey of her experiences. Photo by Chris Lynch.
