Advocating for all who serve

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Veteran and LGBTQ+ advocate, Alleria Stanley, spoke during the Defense Logistics Agency Energy’s first Pride Month event at DLA Headquarters, June 18, 2024. As a transgender woman, mother of five children and a retired Army veteran, she took the audience on a journey of her experiences. Photo by Chris Lynch.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    VIRIN: 240618-D-HE260-1012
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    pride month
    LGBTQIA+

