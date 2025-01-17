Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea , Jan. 17. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 20:10
|Photo ID:
|8834617
|VIRIN:
|250117-N-WJ234-2218
|Resolution:
|5362x3274
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
