    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) Two F-35B II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, prepare to land on the flight deck the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea Jan. 17. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

