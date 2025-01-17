Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250117-N-TW227-1282 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) Two F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, land on the flight deck the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 17. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 20:10
    Photo ID: 8834606
    VIRIN: 250117-N-TW227-1282
    Resolution: 4301x2867
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 15 of 15], by SN Kenneth Melseth

    Flight Operations
    Flight Deck
    F-35B
    MV-22B
    USS America (LHA 6)

