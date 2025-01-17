MH-60S Flight Operations abaord USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250116-N-PV363-1061 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2025) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Andrew Weber, left, from Oregon City, Oregon, and Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Matthew Sullivan, center, from St. Louis, Missouri, both assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, prepare for flight operations on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)