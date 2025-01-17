Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250116-N-PV363-1061 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2025) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Andrew Weber, left, from Oregon City, Oregon, and Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Matthew Sullivan, center, from St. Louis, Missouri, both assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, prepare for flight operations on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60S Flight Operations abaord USS America (LHA 6) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

