Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia. [Image 13 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.

    DUBLIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors feed the tree grinder in Mcintosh County, Georgia as a debris hauling truck gets loaded to be hauled away on January 17, 2025.

    USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 18:43
    Photo ID: 8834511
    VIRIN: 250117-A-ZT698-3059
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: DUBLIN, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia. [Image 18 of 18], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.
    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    USACE
    debris removal
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download