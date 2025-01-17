Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Mcintosh County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors feed the tree grinder in Mcintosh County, Georgia as a debris hauling truck gets loaded to be hauled away on January 17, 2025.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)