Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Meets With Community Leaders at New Revelation Church. [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FEMA Meets With Community Leaders at New Revelation Church.

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Pasadena, CA. (Jan. 16, 2025) - FEMA's Regional Administrator, Robert J. Fenton, Jr. and his staff meets with community leaders with updates on the aid efforts for the California wildfires.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 13:55
    Photo ID: 8834157
    VIRIN: 250115-O-JQ168-7148
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Meets With Community Leaders at New Revelation Church. [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Meets With Community Leaders at New Revelation Church.
    FEMA Meets With Community Leaders at New Revelation Church.
    FEMA Meets With Community Leaders at New Revelation Church.
    FEMA Meets With Community Leaders at New Revelation Church.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wildfire
    natural disaster
    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download